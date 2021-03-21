Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Groped, raped, abused: ‘He pulled his p***s out’

21st Mar 2021 12:40 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Thousands of women took to the streets for the March 4 Justice rallies this week in protest against gendered violence and for their voices to be heard.

We asked women to share their experiences. These are their stories.

If you need help immediately please call:

*National Sexual Assault, Domestic Violence Counselling Service 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732

*24-hour Emergency Accommodation helpline on 1800 800 588

*Safe At Home helpline on 1800 633 937

*Family Violence Crisis and Support Service on 1800 608 122

*Bravehearts - Sexual Assault Support for Children on 1800 BRAVE 1

*Men's Referral Service on 1300 766 491 or Don't Become That Man on 1300 243 413

*Lifeline on 13 11 14


Originally published as Groped, raped, abused: 'He pulled his p***s out'

More Stories

domestic violence editors picks march4justice sexual assault

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman critical after horror rollover

        Premium Content Woman critical after horror rollover

        News The emergency helicopter has been tasked to a horror crash west of Rockhampton, as one woman clings to life.

        Gladstone’s ratepayers cough up $12.9m in overdue rates

        Premium Content Gladstone’s ratepayers cough up $12.9m in overdue rates

        News Gladstone Regional Council’s outstanding rates of $14.2 million is the best level...

        Boom towns: Property price peaks spread across Queensland

        Boom towns: Property price peaks spread across Queensland

        Property Hundreds of areas experience real estate price boom

        UPDATE: Heli Rescue for Saturday morning’s third rollover

        Premium Content UPDATE: Heli Rescue for Saturday morning’s third rollover

        News Yet another report of a single vehicle rollover was phoned in after 9am