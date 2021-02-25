Grosvenor Mine blast inquiry set to release witness list

Queensland’s Coal Mining Board of Inquiry is pushing ahead with a second tranche of hearings into last year’s Grosvenor Mine blast, with a list of witnesses set to be released in the coming days.

The second round of hearings will begin on Tuesday, March 9 2021 in the Brisbane Magistrates Court.

The hearings will explore high potential incidents of methane exceedances that occurred at Anglo American’s Grosvenor Mine between July 1, 2019 and May 5, 2020 as well as the May 6 blast that left five miners with serious burns injuries.

The inquiry began in August last year but faced delays.

A law change to force witnesses to testify at the public inquiry into the Grosvenor mine incidents has still not been actioned and now appears highly unlikely.

In September, the board’s interim report called for legislative changes to avoid mine workers incriminating themselves when they gave evidence.

It urged the State Government to change the legislation, with the last chance to do so being Thursday, February 25.

A Queensland Coal Mining Board of Inquiry spokeswoman said a witness list and schedule would be published on either Thursday or Friday.

“All parties have been advised of the time and place of the upcoming hearings in accordance with s207 of the Coal Mining Safety and Health Act 1999,” she said.

