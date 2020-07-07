Menu
An aerial image of Anglo American's Grosvenor Mine. Picture: Daryl Wright
News

Grosvenor miners injured in blast take steps to recovery

Melanie Whiting
7th Jul 2020 6:00 PM
FOUR men who suffered horrific injuries in the May 6 Grosvenor mine explosion have made an incredible recovery.

The miners have been receiving treatment for serious burns at the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital since the blast.

A hospital spokeswoman today confirmed three of the men were in a stable condition this afternoon.

It is understood the fourth injured miner was released from hospital late last week and is receiving treatment in Brisbane.

The fifth miner injured in the explosion, Moranbah father Turi Wiki, was released from hospital in May.

A GoFundMe campaign for the five men has surpassed its goal of $20,000 more than 10 times over.

As of today, the fundraiser had reached $215,720 after more than 1200 donors dug deep to help support the miners' families.

"Massive thanks to everyone for their support of this great cause," a campaign update on June 5 read.

Moranbah father Turi Wiki was injured in the underground explosion at Grosvenor Mine on May 6.
In a statement today, it was announced the board of inquiry investigating the Grosvenor incident and other various high potential incidents would start public hearings from August 4 this year.

Queensland Coal Mining Board of Inquiry chairman Terry Martin said witnesses would be called to help the investigation by providing evidence and being questioned publicly.

"The first tranche of public hearings will not concern the serious accident at Grosvenor mine on 6 May 2020 nor methane exceedances at that mine," Mr Martin said.

"Investigations into all of these matters continue but more needs to be done before witnesses are called at public hearings."

Members of the public are encouraged to observe the hearings on live stream or attend the hearings in person.

A live stream broadcast will be available on the inquiry's website and accessible from any internet enabled device.

"We understand the importance of this inquiry to regional Queensland mining communities and we are investigating additional viewing facilities in regional locations," Mr Martin said. "Information can be provided to the executive director at the Queensland Coal Mining Board of Inquiry info@coalminesinquiry.qld.gov.au by 17 July 2020."

The hearings will be held in court 17 of the Brisbane Magistrates Court.

      Top Stories

