Group keen to save young turtles

BRIBIE Island Turtle Trackers have spotted the first loggerhead turtle tracks of the 2019-2020 hatching season on Woorim Beach.

Group member Diane Oxenford said the female would have made her way up the beach Sunday night or Monday morning to lay her eggs.

The turtle trackers have been looking for the first signs since November 1.

"It's exciting when it happens," Mrs Oxenford said. "We never know what numbers we will get.

They are almost extinct so we need to save every one we can."

Mrs Oxenford said people should not go behind the fencing at the beach and stay off dunes to reduce the risk of damaged any nests.

The turtle trackers are also encouraging residents on the foreshore to turn off their outside lights by 9pm and shade their inside lights to keep the beach as dark as possible.

"Turtles like it dark," Mrs Oxenford said.

The hatching season could extend to the end of April.

Mrs Oxenford said the turtle had picked a vulnerable spot for her eggs and if the nest was in danger from high tides or erosion from rain they would relocate the eggs.

"Only one in 10 survive so we need to protect every hatching on the beach," Mrs Oxenford said.