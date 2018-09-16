Menu
Login
ERIK THE READY: Erik Eilertsen is ready to fix it for you.
ERIK THE READY: Erik Eilertsen is ready to fix it for you. John McCutcheon
Business

Growing a business and making an income at 72

by Danielle Ford
16th Sep 2018 5:00 AM | Updated: 9:39 AM

WHEN it comes to being entrepreneurial, Erik Eilertsen is proving age is no barrier.

The 72-year-old runs his own business, Eric the Ready, a 'fix it' services specialising in words and electronics.

"I have many years' experience in two-way radio which has equipped me with skills to repair things like speakers and other electronic things," he said.

"I worked for a proofreading business for a while after that and developed a great interesting in that field, so I decided to add that to my business."

The Palmwoods resident said he had started looking for full-time employment a few years ago but thought his aged turned potential employers off.

"I'd send my CV to people, but I feel like they would look at the date of birth and nothing else," he said.

So he decided to invest his time into growing Erik the Ready.

As an emigrant, Mr Eilertsen said he doesn't receive any benefits and lives off a small private pension, so his business is how he supports himself.

In the past few years he has worked hard to grow the business and said other than providing income it gives him something to do that he is passionate about.

"I love English and language and I thoroughly enjoy proof reading and copy writing," he said.

"And I've always fixed things since I was just a kid, so it's not a bad thing to get to do with my time and I really hope I can get more interest and business in the future.

"There are no plans to slow down just yet, that's for sure."

business editors picks erik the ready working longer working retiree
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Free swimming lessons

    Free swimming lessons

    News Alpha War Memorial Pool is getting behind national Learn2Swim Week by offering free swimming lessons.

    Anna's win a class act

    Anna's win a class act

    News Emerald musician set to perform with top Australian country artists

    What will the weekend's weather be like?

    What will the weekend's weather be like?

    News Your forecast for the Central Highlands.

    Parents learn from their child every day

    Parents learn from their child every day

    News Parents share the ups and downs of raising a child with higher needs

    Local Partners