Maryborough Correctional Centre - The high security unit.
News

GUARD HOSPITALISED: Hot water used in prison attack

Jessica Cook
5th Jul 2020 3:35 PM
AN officer from the Maryborough Correctional Centre has been hospitalised after an attack from an inmate.

The attack occurred on Saturday afternoon inside the inmate's cell.

The inmate allegedly threw hot water at one officer and hit a second officer in the face.

Although one officer was able to avoid the water and was uninjured, the second was punched in the face and taken to hospital.

A Department of Corrective Services spokesman said the male officer had since been discharged from hospital with no serious injuries.

The inmate involved was taken to the detention unit.

DCS is investigating the incident.

