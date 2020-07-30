Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Jimi Knight has pleaded guilty to killing Tonia Jensen when he hit her with his car in Nimbin in April, 2019.
Jimi Knight has pleaded guilty to killing Tonia Jensen when he hit her with his car in Nimbin in April, 2019.
News

GUILTY: Man faces court over Nimbin fatal hit-and-run

Aisling Brennan
30th Jul 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:54 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has pleaded guilty to a fatal hit-and-run in Nimbin that left a community reeling over the death of a beloved woman.

Jimi Knight, 32, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving occasioning death and grievous bodily harm in Lismore Local Court on Wednesday.

Knight was driving on Cecil St, Nimbin, when he fatally struck 62-year-old Tonia Jensen and injured her 63-year-old partner in April last year.

 

Jimi Knight has pleaded guilty to a fatal hit and run in Nimbin in 2019.
Jimi Knight has pleaded guilty to a fatal hit and run in Nimbin in 2019.

 

Ms Jensen was well-known within the Nimbin community for her drumming skills and friendly demeanour and was farewelled by friends and family weeks after she was killed.

Police had alleged Knight left the scene without assisting the couple after the incident.

However, two counts of failing to stop and assist were withdrawn by the Director of Public Prosecutions on Wednesday.

Magistrate Jeff Linden committed Knight to be sentenced in the Lismore District Court on August 31.

Knight is also facing back-up charges of negligent driving occasioning death and grievous bodily harm, which will be dealt with during sentencing in the Lismore District Court.

Meanwhile, Knight also pleaded guilty to a charge of possessing a "small amount of cannabis", which he was convicted with no penalty imposed by the court.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

Show More
fatal hit and run lismore local court nimbin hit and run nothern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FULL REPLAY: The Cathedral College v St Pat's in Payne Cup

        premium_icon FULL REPLAY: The Cathedral College v St Pat's in Payne Cup

        Rugby League WATCH THE FULL GAME: The Cathedral College and St Pat’s face off in round one of the Aaron Payne Cup.

        GALLERY: Who impressed in TCC vs St Pat’s Cup clash

        premium_icon GALLERY: Who impressed in TCC vs St Pat’s Cup clash

        Sport Coach Mick Busby: ‘I couldn’t really ask for more. The players really dug deep.”

        Rates freeze for families, as mega mines hit in budget

        premium_icon Rates freeze for families, as mega mines hit in budget

        Council News Isaac Mayor said it was a budget for extraordinary times, as homes and small...

        Grandma lapses back to drugs after trafficking jail term

        premium_icon Grandma lapses back to drugs after trafficking jail term

        News Financial issues and health problems led her to relapse after making some ‘real...