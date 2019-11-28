Guitar legend bound for Queensland

MUSIC legend Tommy Emmanuel will headline Blues on Broadbeach.

The guitar virtuoso and two-time Grammy nominee leads a solid first line-up for the free festival, which will takeover the suburb's streets, parks and venues from May 14-17.



With a music career that spans five decades and from country-blues to rock, Australian-born Emmanuel said nothing compared to playing at home.

"I've been looking forward to performing at Blues on Broadbeach for so long," he said.



"My brother Phil used to perform there a lot over the years and he told me all about it."



An initial line-up, released today, also includes singer-songwriter-producer Gaby Moreno and ARIA award-winner Karise Eden.

Eden has carved out her own niche in Australian music. Picture: Monique Harmer.





The multi-generational bill will see Australian folk, rock and blues singer Kim Churchill return to Blues on Broadbeach, alongside homegrown blues and roots band Bondi Cigars.



Festival director Mark Duckworth said Emmanuel's confirmation was a coup for the festival, which draws more than 200,000 musiclovers to Broadbeach every year.



"The documentary about what he's achieved, the career he's building overseas at the moment just blew me away, so this is great timing," he said.



"We've worked really hard over the past 10 years to put high-profile acts on and it's definitely gotten a lot easier over the years.



"It's exciting to invite new acts from Australia and around the world to experience the incredible vibe of this event for the first time, while still sharing in the history with the artists who have helped us build it from the ground up."



Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate said Blues on Broadbeach was a favourite on the city's calendar of major events.



"Bringing in almost $30 million to the Gold Coast economy every year I'm not surprised to see that the big names keep lining up to be part of this quintessential Gold Coast event," he said.