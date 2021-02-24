Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police believe the shooting was targeted. AAP Image/James Ross
Police believe the shooting was targeted. AAP Image/James Ross
News

Gunman on the run after drive-by shooting

by Melissa Iaria
24th Feb 2021 5:09 AM

Police are on the hunt for a gunman at loose after a man was shot in a drive-by shooting in Melbourne's outer south east.

The man was shot in the lower body from a moving vehicle in a car park on Thompson Road, Patterson Lakes, just before 6pm on Tuesday, police said.

He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the attack was a targeted shooting.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated.

Police say there is no ongoing risk to the public.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Originally published as Gunman on the run after drive-by shooting

More Stories

editors picks gunman shooting

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Underground miner loses job after drink-driving offence

        Premium Content Underground miner loses job after drink-driving offence

        Crime He paid a hefty price for getting behind the wheel after drinks at The Strand Hotel.

        CQ highway to close as bushfire burns

        Premium Content CQ highway to close as bushfire burns

        Breaking Fireys working to contain blaze with aerial assistance.

        Central Queensland is attracting city-changers - here's why

        Premium Content Central Queensland is attracting city-changers - here's why

        Community One-in-five city dwellers are looking to move to the regions

        Heatwave produces ‘rare’ temperatures across our region

        Premium Content Heatwave produces ‘rare’ temperatures across our region

        Weather Central Queenslanders will swelter through another hot day