'Gut-wrenching': Thieves target charity for second time

GUT WRENCHING: Graham House is reeling after second break-in and robbery in less than a year. Contributed

GRAHAM House Community Centre is left to pick up the pieces yet again after two vehicles and a further three sets of car keys were stolen on Sunday night.

Manager of the not-for-profit organisation, Linda O'Hare said it was 'time they pay' after the second serious break-in in less than 12 months.

"It cost us around $25,000 last time," she said.

"There is never any consequences for these people.

"We have a huge fence and barbed-wire but they got over the fence and broke through the chain and padlocks."

It is alleged the criminals damaged filing cabinets and desks before making off with two of the Graham House vehicles and a further three sets of car keys.

"My transport co-ordinator and I were with police until midnight on Sunday night," Ms O'Hare said.

"We weren't allowed to touch anything."

Ms O'Hare said they have received one of the two vehicles back.

"Police found one of the cars in Cherbourg," she said.

"It had a lot of damaged panels and three flat tyres."

If the car thieves were from Cherbourg, the irate manager could not understand why they would break in and steal from a charity organisation that helps in the community.

"Our service is so critical and we have got a lot of clients in Cherbourg," she said.

"It's very upsetting."

The manager at the charity organisation was 'at her wits end' but she felt most for the clients who miss out on their service.

"We have five vehicles off the road so we have had to cancel our clients," Ms O'Hare said.

"A lot of them had hospital appointments which can take months to book.

"It's gut-wrenching."