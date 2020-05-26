Menu
Guy’s bro wows after dissing The Voice

by Andrew Bucklow
26th May 2020 9:00 AM

 

Guy Sebastian broke down in tears after his brother's surprise audition on The Voice last night.

Chris Sebastian, who is seven years younger than Guy, previously appeared on Season One of the reality show and was mentored by Seal.

He made it to the semi-finals and later dissed the show for constantly linking him to his famous brother.

"I really didn't want to (do the show) … They did a lot of things that they weren't meant to, like after my performance they played my brother's song," Chris said in 2016.

"The whole point was for me to have my own identity … So it was a bit of a crappy experience.

Chris Sebastian performed on The Voice last night.
But Chris has clearly put the past behind him and signed up to return to The Voice as an All Star, unbeknownst to Guy who is a coach on the show.

Chris performed Jealous by Labyrinth and it took just a few seconds for Guy to recognise his brothers's voice.

Guy Sebastian was a mess after his brother’s performance.
Guy, and the other three coaches all turned their chairs, and afterwards the coach broke down in tears as he told Chris, "I'm so proud of you, bro".

Chris eventually picked to join Kelly Rowland's team.

Viewers at home were moved by the display of brotherly love.

 

 

After the episode aired last night, Chris took to Instagram and said watching the emotional audition on TV "messed me up".

He also paid tribute to his brother, writing: "I love you more than I could possibly express. I have learnt some of the most valuable things in my life from you and if I can be 10% of the person you are then I'll be consider myself a lucky man."

The Voice continues tonight at 7.30pm on Channel 9

 

