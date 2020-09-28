Gwyneth Paltrow stuns in naked photo

Gwyneth Paltrow stripped down to her "birthday suit" as she celebrated her birthday at the weekend.

The American actress turned 48 on Sunday, and marked the milestone by posting a naked photo on Instagram which left followers in awe of her age-defying looks.

"In nothing but my birthday suit today," she captioned the photo, where she is seen frolicking barefoot in a garden.

Paltrow's 16-year-old daughter with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, Apple, led the thousands of comments simply writing, "MOM".

Fellow celebrities Vanessa Hudgens, Naomi Campbell, Ashley Graham, Lea Michele and Josh Gad were among the host of people gobsmacked by Paltrow's fit figure.

"Flaunt it," Campbell wrote, while Hudgens added, "Wow".

But the sweetest tribute went to Paltrow's husband of two years, American TV creator and director Brad Falchuk, who said his wife was "the best".

Paltrow and Falchuk tied the knot in September 2018 during an intimate ceremony at her East Hampton home.

Paltrow candidly discussed the difficulties of maintaining a sex life during coronavirus quarantine, in an in-depth interview in April.

The Goop founder admitted there was "definitely tension" in her household as she and Falchuk live under the same roof with her daughter, Apple, and son, Moses, 14.

"We're really lucky we have a really solid relationship, but we're also in the house with the kids and it's pretty close quarters," she said.

Brad Falchuk and Gwyneth Paltrow were married in 2018. Picture: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

"And you know, I think we all feel, especially my teenagers right now, are feeling very pent in - especially Apple, who is a really social creature.

"And there's definitely tension within the household and we have the added dynamic of step-parent, and I think there is quite a lot of stress that just comes from trying to recalibrate to this new normal and this level of proximity.

"Then as a couple, I think a lot of our friends are going through things like this, 'Where do you go as a couple when you're all in the house and you've got dogs and you're trying to work … what are you supposed to do?'"

Back in January, Paltrow opened up about her and Falchuk finally moving in together after living in separate homes amid their engagement and the start of their marriage.

"So our sex life is over," Paltrow joked in an interview with Harper's Bazaar.

"I thought it was really interesting how resonant that was for people. One of my best friends was like, 'That is my dream. Don't ever move in'."

Originally published as Gwyneth Paltrow stuns in naked photo