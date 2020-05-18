Menu
FACELIFT: The team at Snap Fitness Emerald has been renovating the store while coronavirus closures remain in place.
News

Gym undertakes makeover behind closed doors

Kristen Booth
18th May 2020 2:50 PM
AN EMERALD gym has revealed a sneak peek at its complete makeover happening behind closed doors.

Snap Fitness Emerald manager David Single said the team was making the most of the store closure by giving the gym a facelift.

“We’re doing some renovations while we’re closed, cleaning things up a bit and fixing up everything that needed some work,” he said

“So far, the layout has changed, we’ve got rid of old mats and we have some new equipment.

“We need to have a look at what else we can fit in, but it should be good.”

A look at the Snap Fitness Emerald renovation.
Mr Single said extra hygiene measures were also being put in place to prepare for new coronavirus requirements.

A few renovation photos were posted to the gym’s Facebook page, with many members commenting on how excited they were to check out the new space.

The Emerald gym, located at The Plaza shopping centre, closed its doors to the public on March 23 when coronavirus restrictions were beginning to be implemented.

“It’s not good because no one can obviously use it, but everyone has been really good with understanding that things are a bit different,” Mr Single said.

“All our members are really good, we haven’t had anyone upset with us about it.”

The team is bringing in new equipment.
According to the Queensland roadmap to easing restrictions, gyms, health clubs and yoga studios will be allowed to reopen their doors from June 12.

Mr Single was hopeful nothing would happen to push back that planned date.

“Hopefully there aren’t too many limitations on numbers when we can open and, unless something else happens, we’ll open as soon as we can,” he said.

“We’ll do what we can to try and make it normal, but we’re just keen to open up again.”

Visit the Snap Fitness Emerald Facebook page to stay up to date with the reopening.

