Gymnast sets her goals high

Gymnastics: EMERALD'S Annabelle Kerle has reached the pinnacle in her gymnastics' journey and shows no signs of backing off.

The 17-year-old Emerald Gymnastics gymnast has recently reached her long-term goal and passed Level 8 in Women's Gymnastics at the Yeppoon Invitational.

She placed highly on all four apparatus, including second on floor, and first in bars, vault and beam, as well as placing first overall, despite competing against the other high-level gymnasts.

"At competitions all I think about is what other gymnasts do, which is remembering your routines, don't fall off the beam, catch the bar and to try and stick every landing,” she said.

Kerle has been a gymnast for 10 years, starting when she was just eight years old as a social sport.

Through years of hard work and persistence, she has worked her way up the ranks and is now happily passing on her knowledge to younger gymnasts at the club, through coaching WAG Levels 3 and 4.

"I enjoy being able to teach them skills that I used to struggle with, because it helps them improve and achieve skills faster,” she said.

"I love gymnastics because it keeps me fit and involves a wide range of different activities, some requiring more strength and skill than others.

"There is always a new challenge to grow and improve.”

Coach Sue Fehlhaber said this was an amazing achievement for Kerle.

"It is a testament to her commitment, dedication and perseverance,” Fehlhaber said. "Annabelle has had her ups and downs along the way but her love for gymnastics has always won through.

"Annabelle gives back to the club by coaching and sharing her knowledge with our younger members.

"The club is so proud of her achievements.”

Kerle now encourages children of all ages to give the sport a go, to learn a number of different skills that can be used both on and off the floor.

"Gymnastics teaches you so much, including following instructions, working as a team, taking on feedback and applying it, perseverance and resilience - all things that can be applied to everyday life,” she said.

"I would encourage kids to give gymnastics a go - I'm so pleased I did.”