HOME GYM: Young gymnasts practising the star shape.
Sport

Gymnastics goes on without the gym

Timothy Cox
9th Apr 2020 3:15 PM
EMERALD gymnasts are still fitting in their training despite being stuck in the house.

The Emerald Gymnastics Club, usually run out of the PCYC, is encouraging its students to keep up their fitness by practising foundational skills at home.

Head coach Sue Fehlhaber said the more practice, the better.

“Don't practise until you get it right,” she said. “Practise until you can’t get it wrong.”

With classes and competitions postponed or cancelled, the Emerald club is posting videos online and providing digital guidance to gymnasts so that they remain in top condition.

The younger recreational students were given a scavenger hunt to complete – 10 backyard items were on the checklist. It was “a fun way to for the kids to get outside and get active”.

Felicity was the first to complete the scavenger hunt.
Sheets showing the foundational gymnastic ‘shapes’ will be distributed to the competitive kids.

“Our main aim is to keep up their fitness and strength,” Ms Fehlhaber said.

“Obviously there are skills they can’t do at home so we’re just working on getting shapes right.”

Some students will even be able to send videos to coaches receive feedback and guidance. The artistic gymnasts will get choreography to learn at home too.

Evie working on her handstands with dad's help.
“As coaches we all love the kids,” Ms Fehlhaber said. “I’m missing it like crazy and missing seeing everybody.

“This is a way to stay in touch and put a positive spin on things.”

