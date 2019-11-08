Gymnasts and acrobats awarded for achievements

TWENTY-SIX awards were handed to Emerald gymnasts for their efforts this year at an awards night last Saturday.

On November 2, 160 members and parents of the Emerald Gymnastics and Trampoline Club filled the town hall.

The theme of the occasion was ‘Gymnastics Cup’, so attendees dressed to impress by donning fascinators and suits days before the big Melbourne races.

There was a gymnastics-oriented trivia competition, and besides the athletic awards, two were awarded for best male and best female fascinator, judged by guest presenters Scott Mason from the council and Vanessa Nixon from Concrete Pumping Queensland.

The aim of the awards night was to celebrate the hard work of the gymnastics throughout 2019 and to acknowledge the dedication of coaches and club volunteers.

“It was a fun night,” head coach Sue Fehlhaber said.

“Everyone enjoyed themselves and everyone was acknowledged.”

“It was a celebration of everybody’s hard work and improvement for the year.

“We’ve been pretty successful. We competed at local and regional events, and state and Australian championships.”

Leesa Lawrence was awarded coach of the year, and the club persons of the year were Kellie McKenzie and Jess Crawford.

Of special significance was the Grant Onions Memorial Award given to Jasmine Law. The award was named after a past coach who was especially active in the lives of gymnasts.

“Grant was a big part of our club for many years,” said Ms Fehlhaber.

“We wanted to acknowledge his input. He was someone who did gymnastics just for the love of it.”

The WAG 1-22 group.

See a list of awards below.

MAG Beginner of the Year: Seth Cahill

MAG Most Improved: Jack Upton

MAG Club Champion: Jude McCarthy

MAG Champion of Champions: Alex Stoneman

MAG Encouragement Award: Joseph Butler

ACRO Beginner of the Year: Matiya Rix

ACRO Most Improved: Bailee Kemp, Matiya Rix and TeOraroa Martin

ACRO Club Champions Level 1-3: Rekuira Martin and Taylah Kemo

ACRO Champion of Champions Level 1-3: Ariana Stewart and Gabriella Mick

ACRO Champion of Champions Level 4+: Amelia Brant, Rieley Jones and Makayla Morgan

TRAMP Beginner of the Year: Kaitlyn Williams

TRAMP Most Improved: Adam Gray

TRAMP Club Champion: Samuel Pulford

TRAMP Champion of Champions: Ruby Rose

TRAMP Encouragement Award: Ivy Palmer

WAG Beginner of the Year: Paiton Beatie Brooks

WAG Most Improved Level 1-2: Zoey McKenzie

WAG Club Champion Level 1-2: Anname Van Der Merwe

WAG Champion of Champions Level 1-2: Brey Alducente

WAG Encouragement Award Level 1-2: Taya Benson

WAG Most Improved Level 3+: Angeliah Grasser

WAG Club Champion PRE 3+: Mia Thornbury

WAG Champion of Champions Level PRE 3+: Ariana Stewart

WAG Shine Award: Sapphire Downs

WAG Encouragement Award PRE 3+: Chelsea Smith