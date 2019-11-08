Gymnasts and acrobats awarded for achievements
TWENTY-SIX awards were handed to Emerald gymnasts for their efforts this year at an awards night last Saturday.
On November 2, 160 members and parents of the Emerald Gymnastics and Trampoline Club filled the town hall.
The theme of the occasion was ‘Gymnastics Cup’, so attendees dressed to impress by donning fascinators and suits days before the big Melbourne races.
There was a gymnastics-oriented trivia competition, and besides the athletic awards, two were awarded for best male and best female fascinator, judged by guest presenters Scott Mason from the council and Vanessa Nixon from Concrete Pumping Queensland.
The aim of the awards night was to celebrate the hard work of the gymnastics throughout 2019 and to acknowledge the dedication of coaches and club volunteers.
“It was a fun night,” head coach Sue Fehlhaber said.
“Everyone enjoyed themselves and everyone was acknowledged.”
“It was a celebration of everybody’s hard work and improvement for the year.
“We’ve been pretty successful. We competed at local and regional events, and state and Australian championships.”
Leesa Lawrence was awarded coach of the year, and the club persons of the year were Kellie McKenzie and Jess Crawford.
Of special significance was the Grant Onions Memorial Award given to Jasmine Law. The award was named after a past coach who was especially active in the lives of gymnasts.
“Grant was a big part of our club for many years,” said Ms Fehlhaber.
“We wanted to acknowledge his input. He was someone who did gymnastics just for the love of it.”
See a list of awards below.
MAG Beginner of the Year: Seth Cahill
MAG Most Improved: Jack Upton
MAG Club Champion: Jude McCarthy
MAG Champion of Champions: Alex Stoneman
MAG Encouragement Award: Joseph Butler
ACRO Beginner of the Year: Matiya Rix
ACRO Most Improved: Bailee Kemp, Matiya Rix and TeOraroa Martin
ACRO Club Champions Level 1-3: Rekuira Martin and Taylah Kemo
ACRO Champion of Champions Level 1-3: Ariana Stewart and Gabriella Mick
ACRO Champion of Champions Level 4+: Amelia Brant, Rieley Jones and Makayla Morgan
TRAMP Beginner of the Year: Kaitlyn Williams
TRAMP Most Improved: Adam Gray
TRAMP Club Champion: Samuel Pulford
TRAMP Champion of Champions: Ruby Rose
TRAMP Encouragement Award: Ivy Palmer
WAG Beginner of the Year: Paiton Beatie Brooks
WAG Most Improved Level 1-2: Zoey McKenzie
WAG Club Champion Level 1-2: Anname Van Der Merwe
WAG Champion of Champions Level 1-2: Brey Alducente
WAG Encouragement Award Level 1-2: Taya Benson
WAG Most Improved Level 3+: Angeliah Grasser
WAG Club Champion PRE 3+: Mia Thornbury
WAG Champion of Champions Level PRE 3+: Ariana Stewart
WAG Shine Award: Sapphire Downs
WAG Encouragement Award PRE 3+: Chelsea Smith