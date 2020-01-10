Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Jax Kranitz is more flexible than you.
Jax Kranitz is more flexible than you.
Offbeat

Gymnast’s freaky new viral challenge

10th Jan 2020 1:16 PM

PLANKING could be dangerous depending on where you attempted one, but the latest viral sensation might create more injuries than any other.

We give you, US college gymnast Jax Kranitz and the Flex Challenge.

As explained in the video below, you have to lie facedown on the ground with your hands behind your back - and get back to your feet without going on your side or back.

Kranitz makes it look easy.

But the internet moves fast and already we have a cuter contestant who makes it look even easier.

Do not try this after one or two too many beers.

More Stories

Show More
challenge gymnast planking viral

Just In

    Aussie actor, model dies at 27

    Aussie actor, model dies at 27
    • 10th Jan 2020 12:53 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘This is bullsh*t’: man’s angry rant at magistrate

        premium_icon ‘This is bullsh*t’: man’s angry rant at magistrate

        Crime A trolley pusher involved in a fuel drive-off has been made to pay $20 for every litre he stole.

        Australia Day events across the Central Highlands

        Australia Day events across the Central Highlands

        News There will be four free Australia Day events across the region.

        TAFE EXPO: New year, new career

        premium_icon TAFE EXPO: New year, new career

        Careers CQUniversity event promises to answer all your questions about education and...

        ‘Reckless’ driver three times over limit

        premium_icon ‘Reckless’ driver three times over limit

        News Police found him doing doughnuts in Blackwater.