Gymnasts head to states

ACRO EXCELLENCE: Coaches were extremely pleased with all the acrobats' performances at the Acrobatic State Championships. Contributed

Gymnastics: Two local gymnasts are heading to the State Championships after great performances over the weekend.

Held in Bundaberg, the Central Queensland Junior Regionals saw all Emerald gymnasts step up to the mark.

The club's highest-level gymnasts, Chiara Spiccia and Tayla Graham, competed in level five open girls.

Chiara placed sixth on floor, while Tayla received second on vault, fourth on floor and fifth overall, sending her to the State Championships in Brisbane later this month.

Three gymnasts represented the club in level four open, including Ashlee McDonell, who is also State Championships bound following a successful day of three personal bests and places on vault and floor.

Cleah Turner achieved her level four badge at her first level four competition and Tessa Smith was consistent over all four apparatuses, enabling her to improve her overall score.

Matilda Lewis and Ariana Stewart competed in level three and achieved personal bests to improve their overall scores.

Coaches were extremely proud of all the girls' performances at this competition.

"Both Ashlee and Tayla are now working hard to perfect their routines in preparation for states,” coach Sue Fehlhaber said.

"Both girls will put their best foot forward and the club wishes them best of luck.”

Acro Championships

AUGUST saw seven Emerald groups take to the floor for the Acrobatic State Championships.

The event was held on the Gold Coast at Carrara Stadium and Fehlhaber said the level of competition was extremely high, with huge participation numbers.

The youngest group to compete for Emerald Gymnastics was the level one trio of Gabriella Mick, TeOraroa Martin and Ariana Stewart, who placed second.

Emerald had four stage two pairs step up to compete and were required to finish in the top eight to qualify for a finals position.

Sophia McKay and Olivia Broadwith achieved this, placing 7th overall.

Fehlhaber said Evie McKay and Kendall Gnech, Ella McKenzie and Stella Nyman, Hayley Berthun and Grace McKay also performed well against strong competition.

The level six trio of Amelia Brant, Rieley Jones and Makayla Morgan received their highest score of the year for their balance routine and secured fifth place.

Level seven trio Chiara Spiccia, Jade Morgan and Kayleigh Broadwith also placed fifth.

Fehlhaber said preparation would soon begin for the 2019 acrobatic season.