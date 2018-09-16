Gympie businesswoman has success in her sights

SET PHASERS TO FUN: Dione Carter has found a passion in her mobile laser tag business. TOP LEFT: Dione's mum, Shirley Hodnett, gets in on the action.

A WORLD of phasers, bunkers and bandanas seemed like nothing more than a "flexible" way to juggle work and home life for Dione and Daniel Carter at first, but the Mothar Mountain couple have found something much deeper since taking the plunge on their mobile laser tag business two years ago.

Noticing a lack of children's entertainment services in the Gympie region and raising four children of their own, the Carters enlisted the help of Dione's mother Shirley Hodnett and simply decided to "give it a go", obtaining a van and filling it with a transportable battlefield.

Just like that, Laser Battles was born.

"It has definitely expanded a lot more than I thought it would, we've been able to find a lot of work with birthdays, kids parties, school fetes, pretty much everything," Dione said.

"Daniel works on a boat out in the middle of the ocean most of the time, and he helps run things when he's got time off, but I was really looking for something a little bit more flexible to manage having kids around all the time.

"We all love it, we really enjoy doing it. It has become a passion."

Drawn to the mobile business venture so she could "see lots of places", the good word on Laser Battles has travelled as far north as Hervey Bay.

To the south, Dione has been almost overwhelmed by regular requests from the Gold and Sunshine Coasts, even extending all the way over the border into New South Wales.

"There aren't many overheads, either," Dione said.

"Running the business out of a van has a lot of appeal, but the best thing about doing Laser Battles is definitely dealing with the kids.

"They get right into it, they get really loud running around for hours, it's almost like being a kid again.

"They never get bored either, I've had so many parents tell me they couldn't believe their kids played laser tag for an entire party.

"We plan to continue doing this for as long as possible, we're having too much fun."

If you'd like to book Laser Battles for a day of non-stop thrills, visit www.laserbattles.com .au/ or phone Dione directly on 0455 552 900. You can also find Laser Battles on Facebook.