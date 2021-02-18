Gympie dad choked girlfriend while she was on toilet

The woman was left with significant bruising, hematoma and swelling and the 43-year-old man is now in jail. Picture: File

The woman was left with significant bruising, hematoma and swelling and the 43-year-old man is now in jail. Picture: File

A 43-year-old Gympie father was sentenced in the District Court on Wednesday for a violent attack on his ex-girlfriend in 2018.

Crown prosecutor Aleksandra Nikolic summed up the trial and stated that Bradley Schwind had choked the victim for around 10 seconds while she was on the toilet.

He then chased her around the house before throwing a drink on her and bashing her head against the ground three times.

Schwind also later smashed the victim's mobile phone and the window of the cottage.

The woman did not lose consciousness during the choking incident but sustained significant bruises, a haematoma and swelling.

After being discharged from hospital on December 13, 2018, she made an official complaint on December 14, 2018.

Schwind pleaded not guilty in court, but after a trial he was found guilty of assault occasioning bodily harm.

Judge Glen Cash described the assault as "situational" as Schwind did not have any prior history of domestic violence.

"It was a product of particular circumstances at the time," Judge Cash said.

Barrister Simone Bain said her client was the father of an adult woman and moved to Gympie in 2009 to be closer to her.

"He was visibly upset and feels like he has let down important women in his life," Ms Bain said.

"Your honour, in my submission you will accept that his remorse, shame and embarrassment are genuine."

Schwind will serve 12 months in jail and was also given a suspended sentence of two years.

