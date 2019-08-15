Gympie gets in Muster mode with Legends and Locals concert

TALENTED local musicians will share the limelight with country music legend Troy Cassar-Daly in the aptly named Legend and the Locals concert at Gympie Civic Centre next Wednesday.

Legend and the Locals is a unique concept, touring the state and pairing Australian music legends with regional Queensland artists in each city.

Gympie favourite Linc Phelps Troy Jegers

For one night only, Troy Cassar-Daly will share the Prospectors Hall stage with emerging country artist Brad Butcher, winner of the 2018 Golden Guitar for Best New Talent, Gympie musician Linc Phelps, and James Nash State High School Choir.

Cassar-Daly will collaborate and rehearse with Phelps - and other regional artists - in the lead-up to the tour to develop a set-list, hone performance skills and deliver an unforgettable night of entertainment.

LEGEND: Troy Cassar-Daly (right) will share Gympie's Prospectors Hall stage next Wednesday with winner of the 2018 Golden Guitar for Best New Talent Brad Butcher (above), Gympie musician Linc Phelps (right), and James Nash State High School Choir.

Phelps, 27, was a finalist in the 2019 Tamworth Toyota Star Maker awards, released his debut album Tempus in 2016 and his supporting role in the Legend and the Locals series comes amid a solid run of southeast Queensland gig dates.

Legend and the Locals is a Hey There Happiness initiative, presented by Keppel Coast Arts, and is supported by the Queensland Government through Arts Queensland, The Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal with thanks to the Tim Fairfax Family Foundation, Southern Cross Austereo and Stage & Audio.

LEGENDS AND THE LOCALS

WHEN: 8pm, Wednesday 21 August

WHERE: Prospectors Hall, Gympie Civic Centre, 32/34 Mellor St, Gympie

TICKETS: $25 adult, $18 concession/child, $75 family (2 adults, 2 children)

INQUIRIES: 1300 307 800, council@gympie.qld.gov.au

For more information or to book tickets visit Gympie Civic Centre's website, gympie.qld.gov.au/

civic-centre