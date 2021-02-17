Gympie man ‘died multiple times’ on the way to hospital

Traveston man Harold Greenway is lucky to be alive after a fateful morning on which he died three times while on the way to hospital in January.

Mr Greenway was feeling lethargic and had a heavy chest after a morning of manual labour on January 6.

Mr Greenway's partner Christine became worried for him and decided to call for help, and 45 minutes later he was "in cardiac arrest receiving shocks from a defibrillator in the back of an ambulance".

"Upon arrival, paramedics ascertained Harold was having a heart attack and quickly loaded him into the ambulance," a Queensland Ambulance Service statement said.

"The ambulance hadn't even started the journey to hospital when Harold went into cardiac arrest, requiring three shocks from a defibrillator to bring him back.

"The relief was short-lived however, as Harold would deteriorate into cardiac arrest several more times, requiring an extraordinary effort from paramedics to keep him alive.

"In the end it would also take a rescue helicopter and a procedure known as thrombolysis to ensure Harold arrived at Sunshine Coast University Hospital to receive further care."

Pomona paramedic Brad Bischoff was the first officer on scene that fateful day, and said Mr Greenway's survival was "one of the highlights of his career".

Mr Greenway also experienced CPR-induced consciousness that morning, which meant he was awake while in cardiac arrest at times due to the effectiveness of the CPR.