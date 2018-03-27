Menu
Gympie rates were invalid too: parliament

RULING: A Supreme Court ruling against Fraser Coast council affects Gympie too, parliament has been told.
John Weekes
Arthur Gorrie
by

GYMPIE Regional Council rates were just as illegal as those of its northern neighbour, Fraser Coast, according to documents presented to state parliament by Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe and also by the Local Government Department.

This follows a Supreme Court decision that Fraser Coast rates were levied illegally over the past three years, because of a failure to make all required resolutions during the budget process.

It also affected "at least” 25 other Queensland local authorities, including Gympie, according to a departmental report to parliament last week.

All affected councils were bailed out last week by retrospective legislation validating their rates.

Other affected councils include Aurukun, Barcoo, Cairns, Carpentaria, Charters Towers, Cherbourg, Cloncurry, Cook, Croydon, Doomadgee, Hinchinbrook, Hope Vale, Kowanyama, Maranoa, McKinlay, Mornington, Napranum, Northern Peninsula Area, Palm Island, Paroo, Pormpuraaw, Southern Downs, Wujal Wujal and Yarrabah.

Mr Hinchliffe said some council charges may still be illegal. A Gympie council spokeswoman said the council was making "minor wording alterations” to reflect the court decision.

