Menu
Login
IMPALED: A 12-year-old girl was impaled on her bike handlebars yesterday afternoon. (Please note, THESE ARE NOT the bikes involved in the incident)
IMPALED: A 12-year-old girl was impaled on her bike handlebars yesterday afternoon. (Please note, THESE ARE NOT the bikes involved in the incident) Courtesy of RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
News

Young girl impaled herself on bike handlebars

by Donna Jones
8th Jul 2018 12:33 PM

A YOUNG girl was airlifted by the Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter after she was impaled by bicycle handlebars at a property near Gympie.

The incident occured at around 2.40pm yesterday afternoon at a property at Tandur.

The 12-year-old girl was impaled through the upper leg by the brake lever, a QAS spokesman said.

Courtesy of RACQ LifeFlight Rescue

The aeromedical crew were called to the scene around 3pm yesterday afternoon.

The girl was airlifted to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

2017 was a record year for LifeFlight for lifesaving missions with its aeromedical crews, community helicopters and Air Ambulance jets performing a record 5344 missions throughout Queensland and around the world.

Courtesy of RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
bicycle accident editors picks gympie region lifeflight rescue helicopter qas
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    CQ's grain industry takes centre stage

    CQ's grain industry takes centre stage

    Breaking MORE than 50 grain growers from across the region gathered in Emerald for the inaugural Growers Breakfast Forum.

    NAIDOC Week celebrations around CH

    NAIDOC Week celebrations around CH

    News NAIDOC Week celebrations kick off this Sunday throughout the region.

    Mining the fun of coal fields

    Mining the fun of coal fields

    News Discover one of the many mines in your backyard

    Kevin owes his life to paramedic's new skill

    Kevin owes his life to paramedic's new skill

    News Springsure man saved by his own history.

    Local Partners