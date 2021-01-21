Menu
A Gympie region man will face Gympie Magistrates Court early next month over alleged indecent treatment of a child and rape.
Gympie region man faces 40 child sex abuse and rape charges

scott kovacevic
21st Jan 2021 12:10 AM | Updated: 6:04 AM
A Gympie region man will face Gympie Magistrates Court early next month charged with more than three dozen counts of the alleged sexual assault of a child and multiple counts of rape.

The 38-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged by Gympie police over the alleged historical offences in November last year.

In total he is facing 40 counts of indecent treatment of a child and three counts of rape.

The court proceedings are expected to be closed to the public owing to the nature of the allegations.

