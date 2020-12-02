GypsyRumble returns to stage at Agnes Blues and Roots fest

THE LINE-UP at the 2021 Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival continues to grow with GypsyRumble set to return after a successful debut this year.

They are the sixth act to be announced for next year’s annual three day festival, held at the southern Great Barrier Reef tourist haven of Agnes Water and 1770.

A Discovery Coast Tourism and Commerce Events Team spokeswoman said following this year’s performance it was great to confirm the group’s return for next year’s festival.

“Following their high-energy, infectious performances and an engaging, inspiring instrumental workshop at Agnes Blues Roots and Rock Fest 2020, GypsyRumble return to ignite the Marquee Stage in 2021,” the spokeswoman said.

“Heralded as ‘Australia’s quirkiest and possibly only ukulele-based bluegrass/reggae/folk band,

GypsyRumble has its roots in Celtic, world music and bush dance traditions.

“This free-spirited band’s enthralling, rhythmic performances are renowned for audience participation as they seamlessly blend showmanship, comedy and artistry.”

Despite only getting together in the past few years, GypsyRumble have already made a name for themselves on the Australian music scene.

“GypsyRumble are only a few years old as a band, they’re made up of members of All Strings Attached and are well known to the Agnes Blues, Roots & Rock Festival,” the spokeswoman said.

“Their performance credits include Woodford Folk Festival, Caloundra Music Festival, Tablelands Folk Festival and Wallaby Creek Festival as well as a run of highly successful shows at the 2019 Adelaide Fringe Festival.”

The Agnes Blues, Roots & Rock Festival is supported by the Queensland Government through Tourism and Events Queensland and features on the It’s Live! in Queensland events calendar.

Accommodation and early bird tickets, which are now on sale for $132, can be purchased via the website.

Festival Dates – Friday February 19 to Sunday February 21, 2021

Venue – SES Grounds, Captain Cook Drive, Seventeen Seventy.

