Hail Mary: Dragons set to punt on injured star

COREY Norman has reportedly told coach Paul McGregor he will move to fullback to accommodate the return of Gareth Widdop at five-eighth.

McGregor is set to bring the club's captain back into the halves alongside Ben Hunt in Round 19, provided he can come through training unscathed this week.

"Hopefully Gaz is back this week, so that would be a massive inclusion for us," Norman said on Friday.

"He is our captain, he has been at our club for so long and he is moving on at the end of the year, so Gaz wants to finish on a high as well.

"I'm not too sure what the positional change will be, but if I have to move for Gareth I am more than happy to do that.

"Me, Gareth and Benny Hunt, we have played a lot of football so we can play with each other. Gaz will have a lot of opportunities with ball in hands and we have just got to go off him."

The English international trained strongly at five-eighth on Monday with Norman shifted to the No.1 position, which means Matt Dufty is likely to revert to the bench or be dropped from the side.

Corey Norman trained at the back on Monday. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett) JOEL CARRETT

Widdop has not played since undergoing a shoulder reconstruction after suffering an injury against the Broncos in Round 3.

Norman's return is a timely boost for a club in crisis following the controversial decision to rest Ben Hunt for their big loss to the Panthers last Friday night.

The Dragons take on the second-placed Rabbitohs on Friday needing to win their remaining seven games to have any chance of making the finals in Widdop's last year at the club.