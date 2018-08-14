Menu
Login
A 2019 wedding is on the cads. Picture: Instagram
A 2019 wedding is on the cads. Picture: Instagram
Celebrity

Justin, Hailey set wedding date

by New York Post
14th Aug 2018 5:51 AM

DESPITE a quickie engagement, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin aren't in a rush to race down the aisle.

The Love Yourself singer and the supermodel are planning a 2019 wedding after years of on-again-off-again romance, sources told TMZ.

As for the speed with which Bieber, 24, proposed to the 21-year-old Baldwin spawn, an insider insists, "Justin's been in love with her for a long time, so this didn't just come from out of the blue."

Before popping the question, Bieber reportedly asked Hailey's father, "Biodome" actor Stephen Baldwin, for permission.

He gifted her a massive $400,000 diamond ring last month while vacationing in the Bahamas.

Bieber's jeweller, Jack Solow, said that the Canadian crooner thought he could see Baldwin's face in the pear-shaped rock.

Bieber confirmed the engagement on Instagram a day after the happy news made headlines worldwide.

"I promise to lead our family with honour and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make," he wrote on Instagram. "My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn't want to spend it with anybody else."

This article was originally published in the New York Post and has been reproduced here with permission.

Related Items

hailey baldwin justin bieber wedding

Top Stories

    Dryland cotton success

    Dryland cotton success

    Business Emerald grower Warrick Stent-Smith had a successful first try at dryland cotton.

    CQ cancer survivor sparks vital men's health conversation

    CQ cancer survivor sparks vital men's health conversation

    News MICHAEL Gaskin is using his close call to start a conversation

    CQ country town unites for a generous road delivery

    CQ country town unites for a generous road delivery

    News 'This drought is biting pretty hard and people are really suffering'

    Cabaret show to honour seniors

    Cabaret show to honour seniors

    News Cabaret show and dinner honours local seniors.

    Local Partners