BEST HAIRDRESSER: Kate Macfarlane was voted best hairdresser in the Central Highlands.
News

Hairdresser voted best in region

Timothy Cox
19th May 2020 5:15 PM
THE path to owning a hair salon took Kate Macfarlane all across the state.

Born in Moranbah, she completed an apprenticeship in Toowoomba and then lived in the Sunshine Coast where she absorbed an “oasis” aesthetic to bring back to her home town.

“Hairdressing kind of just fell into my lap,” she said.

Mrs Macfarlane, owner of The Mix House of Hair in Moranbah, was voted best hairdresser in the Central Highlands by CQ News readers.

The salon, run out of a house on McCool Street, opened in February this year.

“Right in the middle of the pandemic,” Mrs Macfarlane said.

“But it’s been amazing. I’ve been really lucky to live in a spot that hasn’t been affected by the coronavirus.

“Most people are still working because coal doesn’t stop for anything. I’ve been so busy.”

The Mix House of Hair.
Mrs Macfarlane’s approach is to create a hairdressing experience that transports customers elsewhere. She said that making people feel relaxed with a certain laid-back atmosphere – as well as an offering of beer or wine – was what encouraged return visits.

“It’s a very modern salon,” she said.

“I tried to bring the Sunshine Coast vibe to a small country town.

“They [clients] don’t feel like they’re in Moranbah. I’ve tried to provide a bit of an oasis feeling.”

Her favourite element of the job was seeing the transformation of people’s looks – “from what their hair was, to what it is now”.

Mrs Macfarlane felt that Moranbah could be a hairdressing hub, and put great stock in the connections she had so far made with her clients.

“I really am passionate about creating a community of hairdressers,” she said.

“Our industry has been quite competitive, so I really am trying to bring us all together and celebrate everyone’s strengths in the industry.”

“I’m so thankful for the support I’ve received since opening.”

Central Queensland News

Just In

