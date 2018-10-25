Halloween hits Mayfair estate

IN THE SPIRIT: Meegan Maxwell and Jeanne Hopper at Halloween last year.

IN THE SPIRIT: Meegan Maxwell and Jeanne Hopper at Halloween last year. Contributed

STREETS of Emerald will get spooky this weekend as the community jumps on board with the eighth annual Mayfair Halloween.

Open to the entire community, the event will be held throughout the streets of the Mayfair estate for trick or treaters of all ages.

Founder and co-ordinator, Meegan Maxwell, a and mother of five, started Mayfair Halloween the year after she moved to the area.

"When I first moved out to Mayfair, it was Halloween night and it had fallen on a weekend and we just thought, 'awesome, let's go and take the kids trick or treating', this will be amazing, and there were hardly any houses, so we thought next year, let's try and get more houses involved and make a night of it,” she said.

Since then, it has grown to be an annual event.

"It is just amazing. The actual crowd from the Emerald community is just massive,” Ms Maxwell said.

"It's so much fun. It's something fun for the kids and to do as a family.

"It's not just limited to one age group. It's from babies to toddlers, high school students and even the 16 and 17-year-olds are joining in.

"And I find more and more adults getting involved and dressing up. I love dressing up, which is another reason why I wanted to do Halloween because it's just fun.”

Held on Saturday, October 27, trick or treating will start from 6.30pm until late.

All Mayfair residents who want to get involved and give out treats will need to decorate their letter box, and if your children want to take part, Ms Maxwell asks parents to donate bags of lollies to the drop bins at Central Highlands Marketplace.

For more information, visit Mayfair Halloween on Facebook.