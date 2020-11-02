Halloween horror as man killed in suburban street

Police door knocking neighbours after an argument turned deadly at a Tingalpa house on Saturday night. Picture: Richard Gosling

A quiet suburban street was reeling yesterday after a 52-year-old man was killed outside a home in Brisbane's east.

A man has been charged with his murder after an alleged verbal confrontation in the driveway of a Tingalpa home became physical about 8pm on Saturday.

Police allege the man died after suffering severe head injuries soon after he arrived at the home on Belmont Rd.

Police speaking to a neighbour of the Tingalpa house where a man was killed on Saturday night. Picture: Richard Gosling

Police arrived on the scene a short time later and paramedics rendered assistance to the man, but he was later declared dead.

There was no weapon involved and the pair had "planned to some degree" to meet there for a confrontation, police said.

"I say that because it wasn't a random approach that the man from Carrara made, he's gone there with some kind of intended purpose it would appear," Detective Acting Inspector Warren Gibbs said.

"They are known through associates, the circumstances around how well they are known to each other or the reason for the Carrara male turning up on that particular time and date and location is circumstances of investigation that we are still trying to establish."

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was charged with murder. Picture: Richard Gosling

It is understood neither men lived at the Belmont Rd home and Det Insp Gibbs said there was no information to suggest the incident related to any kind of love triangle.

Police are speaking with multiple witnesses and appealing for anyone who saw or drove past the incident to contact police.

"It was obviously Halloween, there may have been people door knocking or driving past Belmont Rd, Tingalpa is a busy thoroughfare road so there is some potential that people may have seen something, may have driven past and have dashcam footage, where it occurred was quite visible," he said.

A neighbour who called Triple-0 said he heard men shouting about 8pm.

"We heard some shouting and then we had a look out the window and saw two guys having a fight and so we called the cops," he said.

Another neighbour said the man's body was placed under a sheet on the driveway before being taken away.

Belmont Rd was closed for several hours while paramedics and police responded.

A 52-year-old Tamborine Mountain man has been charged with murder.

He will appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Monday.

Originally published as Halloween horror as man killed in suburban street