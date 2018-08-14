Hamish and Andy to host ‘adults-only’ show?

Hamish Blake and Andy Lee return in season two of True Story with Hamish & Andy. Picture: Channel 9.

Hamish Blake and Andy Lee return in season two of True Story with Hamish & Andy. Picture: Channel 9.

TRUE Story with Hamish and Andy is one of the most family friendly shows on TV, but the loveable lads have said an adults-only version could be a possibility.

The show, which airs tonight at 8.40pm on Channel 9, features ordinary Aussies sharing their amazing stories which are then humorously re-enacted by some of this country's most well-known entertainers.

Hamish and Andy received thousands of submissions from people who wanted to share their story on the show's second season, many of which were completely inappropriate.

"We'd say about 3000 of the 8000 (submissions) couldn't be screened at the family-friendly time," Andy told news.com.au.

"And 50 of those, we're like, 'hey, if you talked about this on camera, I'm pretty sure you'd get arrested!'" Hamish added.

Andy continued, "We've had situations where the producing team has had to go back and go, 'Hey, thanks for your submission, it is very funny, but I wouldn't go around telling this story for fear of you losing your freedom'."

Hamish and Andy on the set of True Stories.

Given there are so many NSFW stories being sent in, would the boys consider doing an adults-only season?

"We do talk about that," Hamish said. "We kind of joke that could be the last season.

"We love the fact that families can sit down and enjoy it together, so you can't do the X-rated version and then go back the next year and say, 'Anyway, we're back to being family-friendly'."

Hamish told news.com.au if they were to do an adults-only version, it would have to be their last ever season of True Story.

"That's the one where we torch the house on the way out," he said. "That's the bridge burner."

There are 10 episodes of True Story in season two and tonight's episode is the one that tickled Hamish and Andy the most.

"It's very hard for us because we live it for a year so you just get too involved and you love them all," Hamish said. "I think the true test is when we heard the stories initially, what was the one that when we went to the pub that night that we couldn't wait to tell our friends about."

"I'd say episode two, Alan's cat story," Andy said.

Some of the entertainers who will help re-enact tonight's story are comedian Dave Lawson, comedian Anne Edmonds, Wentworth's Katrina Milosevic, HYBPA star Sam Pang and former Bachelorette Georgia Love.

Dave Lawson, Anne Edmonds and Katrina Milosevic in True Story.

"Eddo and Kat were super funny," Hamish told news.com.au.

"They play a pair of baggage handlers. People of that ilk, when you've got an Eddo on set or someone like that, they're just always going to be way funnier than when you wrote it.

"That's the exciting thing about watching this. You write those scenes and we come up with stuff that we hope is pretty good, but the joy is watching these people who are so good just breathe new life into it and take it somewhere else. They just flesh it out and make it awesome."

True Story with Hamish and Andy airs tonight on Channel 9 at 8.40pm. The episode synopsis is below.

In Episode Two we meet Alan, who had eclectic interests in Townsville in the late 1980s. He ran a fishing charter business, helped his friend run an animal shelter, and had an agreement with a man called Graham, who was the district manager for a regional airline, where he would take Graham's VIP clients on boating trips while they were in town.

One fateful day Alan got a panicked call from Graham, who explained that he had a unique problem. A Persian purebred cat had arrived on a flight dead and the owners were arriving the following day. Graham asked Alan if he could find a replacement cat with his connections at the animal shelter, hoping the owners wouldn't tell the difference.

All this seems perfectly reasonable to Alan, who diligently begins on a cat transformation mission with results that seemed crazy even to him.