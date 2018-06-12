Menu
Scientists want to know why the number of hammerhead sharks caught in nets has halved. Picture: Nigel Marsh
Hammerhead spotted off popular Coast beach

Matty Holdsworth
by
12th Jun 2018 6:21 AM | Updated: 6:21 AM

A 'TEN foot' hammerhead shark was spotted lurking at Kings Beach yesterday evening. 

The shark and another smaller one were reported by shark website Dorsal and shared on social media. 

The sharks were seen at about 4.45pm via drone footage from the shoreline. 

"I was flying around and spotted two sharks, the front shark was unknown and probably four-foot long," Dorsal posted. 

"The other was clearly a hammerhead shark which was a big shark, maybe 10-foot. 

"It was clear to see while flying overhead and they were cruising about 100 metres out from the beach. 

"They were just cruising."

