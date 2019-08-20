Menu
Another man has died while in police custody.
Crime

Handcuffed man dies after arrest

by AAP
20th Aug 2019 10:08 AM

A MAN has died after being handcuffed and put on a stretcher by police following concerns about his behaviour at a Sydney hospital.

Officers were called to Prince of Wales at Randwick about 6.30pm on Monday and found security and paramedics restraining a 33-year-old man while medical staff tried to treat him.

"After the man was handcuffed and placed on a stretcher, he lost consciousness and was unable to be revived," police said in a statement on Tuesday.

A critical incident investigation has been launched.

