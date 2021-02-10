Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A creative motorist has customised his number plates by hand, even writing they were “not stolen OK” – to clear up police confusion.
A creative motorist has customised his number plates by hand, even writing they were “not stolen OK” – to clear up police confusion.
Crime

Hand-painted number plates were ‘not stolen, OK’

by Dixie Sulda
10th Feb 2021 1:53 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A disqualified driver busted with altered number plates will face court.

A Mitsubishi sedan was seen travelling along John Rice Avenue without lights, and with customised number plates at Elizabeth Vale around 2am on Wednesday.

Polices stopped the man, and found the plates had been painted over, and handpainted with different characters and a "helpful message" that they were "not stolen OK"

They also featured a percentage mark.

The driver was disqualified and his vehicle was unregistered and uninsured.

The 26-year-old from Rosetown was reported for driving disqualified, driving with defaced number plates and other offences. He will appear in court at a later date.

Originally published as Handpainted number plates were 'not stolen, OK'

car theft crime number plates

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Aussie COVID travel bubble: 5 things you must know

        Premium Content Aussie COVID travel bubble: 5 things you must know

        Travel The fear of snap border closures is putting Australians off interstate holidays. But you can take measures for peace of mind.

        ROADWORKS: Highway works to affect drivers for four months

        Premium Content ROADWORKS: Highway works to affect drivers for four months

        Information Drivers should expect delays on the Dawson Hwy until May.

        FULL LIST: Emerald Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Emerald Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Emerald Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

        Boys still in morgue five weeks after horror crash

        Premium Content Boys still in morgue five weeks after horror crash

        Crime Bodies of crash victims remain in morgue as funeral battle drags on