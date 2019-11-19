Hands-on experience for state football players

AN EMERALD farmer had some fresh faces on the property this week, with two Queensland football players lending a hand with day-to-day duties.

Queensland Reds players Hunter Paisami and Jock Campbell stayed at Emerald Downs during their three-day Central Highlands visit from Monday, November 18.

Property owner Lincoln Job said it had been great to have the boys on the farm and show them a part of Queensland they weren’t used to.

Queensland Reds players Hunter Paisami and Jock Campbell helped with day-to-day duties at Emerald Downs during their three-day visit.

“Jock has connections to Emerald but he’s never been and I don’t think Hunter’s been on many farms in his life,” he said

“He’s very worried about snakes so I’ve assured him that I had taken care of all the snakes before he arrived, but he seems to be fitting in really well now.”

Despite his initial thoughts, Mr Job said the boys were “actually really useful”.

“I had tasks that I didn’t know how much they would be able to do but they’ve actually been contributing and making things happen a bit quicker.”

Hunter Paisami helped with tagging young cattle at Emerald Downs.

The boys spent the morning helping around the bull breeding property, processing young cattle, re-tagging and recording weights among other duties.

“There has been a bit of mustering involved and they seem to be enjoying that,” Mr Job said.

Jock Campbell said it was “good fun” mustering cattle in the yards and learning more about what happened on the property.

He said it wasn’t until he started visiting regional areas that he realised how dry the conditions were.

“You are sort of in a bubble in Brisbane,” Campbell said.

“You see it on the news for about five minutes. It doesn’t stick with you as much if you’re here and seeing people, and you see how dry it is and how hot it is. It’s pretty surreal.”

Jock Campbell enjoyed learning about what happend behind the scenes.

The Reds to Region visit was for the team’s players and staff to connect with community members across 22 regional areas across Queensland.

“They’re quite welcome to come back and I think the concept of the Reds sending their players to country areas is really necessary,” Mr Job said.

“It’s good for our young kids here to see professional rugby players and it shows them they are just every day, regular young blokes, really nice and respectful.

“It’s been good to have them here and open our home to them, my kids have enjoyed it.”