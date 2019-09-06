Hands-on learning at Tieri 'mining classroom'

ON THE BUTTON: Tieri State School pupils had an interactive lesson on coalmining earlier this month.

WHAT do you do when you can't take pupils to see underground mining equipment in action? Take the equipment to the children, of course.

That's what Glencore's Oaky Creek coalmining team did recently with Tieri State School.

Using Komatsu's mobile simulator, the Oaky team was able to give pupils a chance to not only see the equipment in action but to drive it themselves.

Many of the children at the school have parents who work in the Oaky North underground coal operation, so the site was keen to provide them with an opportunity to see how the mine operates and to learn about the equipment used.

"Thanks to Komatsu, we were able to provide the students with an amazing learning experience,” Oaky's Brian Carlton said.

The exercise adds an exciting new dimension to the work to encourage more children in regional Queensland schools to take up STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) subjects.

Tieri State School acting principal Susan Spackman said the exercise had helped kick-start a new study program at the school.

"As mining encompasses such an integral part of our lives here in Tieri, the collaboration between Tieri State School, Glencore and Komatsu gave our students an incredible experience,” she said.

"The timing of the exercise was also helpful as we are beginning a STEM program that continues this type of education.”