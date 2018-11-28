‘Near death’ hang gliding ordeal caught on film

The US man’s hang gliding experience was next level terrifying. Picture: Youtube/Gursk3

This is the terrifying moment a hang-glider desperately clings on for life after the pilot forgot to attach him to the craft.

The heart-stopping footage shows US holidaymaker Chris Gurksy holding on for more than two minutes as he dangles high above the ground.

The tourist posted the footage of his "near death experience" online after a trip to Switzerland that saw him take off from a 1220-metre mountain edge.

At one point, he even appears to be hanging on with just one hand as the hang glider soars in the air.

But despite the terrifying experience, Chris managed to even joke that his left hand had left an "imprint in the metal bar" from gripping it so tightly.

Sharing the footage, Chris wrote: "My first time Hang Gliding turned into a near-death experience as my safety harness was never hooked to the Glider.

"For 2 Min. 14 seconds I had to hang on for my life!

"The landing was a rough one, but I lived to tell the story."

The first-time hang glider is seen gripping the metal bar with his left hand while holding onto the instructor's back with his right as they fly over trees and fields.

For a few terrifying moments Chris, from Florida, appears to lose his grip on the metal bar.

Photographer Chris said he tore his left bicep tendon and had to have surgery on his wrist after taking off, according to reports.

In the clip the pilot can be seen desperately trying to steer as Chris tries to grab hold of him.

He tries to grab his passenger to safety as Chris holds on with just his left arm.

He wrote on Facebook: "My body weight shifted straight down and I found myself hanging on for my life.

"I ended up holding on bar with the left hand and the lower part of his leg with the right when we were nearing the ground. I looked down to see my feet hit first, which ripped me off at about 45 mph (72km/h) as it was a hot landing and I was under the landing gear.

"I would guesstimate the total flight time was about 5 minutes. When I sat up I knew something was wrong and saw that my wrist was broken."

As the pair land, Chris has a hold of the pilot's trouser leg before he is close enough to the ground to let go.

Chris - who said he would try hang gliding again - said: "I remember looking down and thinking, this is it. I was losing grip with my right hand, that was holding onto a strap on the pilot's right shoulder.

"The pilot grabbed my hand, but like in the movies it was a slow motion slipping of the grip until my right hand slipped off and I grabbed another strap on his left side for a bit but this slipped off also."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and is republished with permission.