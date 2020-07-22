Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Hanson
Hanson
Politics

Hanson fires off demand for new Virgin bosses

by Hayden Johnson
22nd Jul 2020 12:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND senator Pauline Hanson has demanded the new owner of Virgin Australia show "goodwill" to thousands of mum and dad shareholders who stand to lose their investment in the carrier.

American investment giant Bain Capital is in the process of finalising its purchase of the bankrupt airline.Senator Hanson has written to the company asking it to look after shareholders facing "a total loss of their investment in Virgin Australia".

Community Newsletter SignUp

"I would hope that Bain Capital takes its corporate responsibility approach to protect those vulnerable investors in the same manner they approach the bond holders with the capital and legal backing to ensure their investments are protected," she said.

"One must take into account it is that large number of shareholders that will be the clientele of Virgin in the future."

Senator Hanson said some investors could be losing "a partial or wholly percentage loss of their retirement capital".

Senator Hanson, who has previously called for Bain to keep the carrier in Brisbane, has also weighed on in the issue of refunds for international flights.

Bain has suggested the carrier will return to a domestic-only carrier, prompting Senator Hanson to question the future of international tickets.

"Those travellers that have pre purchased their international flights cannot take those flights irrespective of the cause …. Therefore, Virgin Australia cannot honour those booked and paid for flights," she said.

 

Originally published as Hanson fires off demand for new Virgin bosses

More Stories

one nation pauline hanson virgin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        One in four sports clubs on brink from pandemic

        premium_icon One in four sports clubs on brink from pandemic

        News A cash injection of hundreds of millions of dollars is needed to save a quarter of Queensland’s community sports clubs from the impacts of the COVID-19.

        CQ mum found with stolen street sign and drugs

        premium_icon CQ mum found with stolen street sign and drugs

        Crime She told police the street sign, featuring part of her name, was given to her by a...

        Proposed CQ mine expansion subject to 10 day hearing

        premium_icon Proposed CQ mine expansion subject to 10 day hearing

        News The future of the proposal for Cement Australia’s East End mine will be decided...

        CQ property sells for $600k in midst of pandemic

        premium_icon CQ property sells for $600k in midst of pandemic

        Property Property experts say it’s great to see investor interest making a strong...