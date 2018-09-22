Hard training pays off

TALENTED TRIO: Abigail Jorgensen, Peyton Jaszczyszyn and Makayla Scales from Middlemount have made the school state championships.

Athletics: Three young girls from Middlemount Community School have made the Queensland School State Championships.

Peyton Jaszczyszyn and Abigail Jorgensen have competed at the state championships before but for Makayla Scales this will be her first time.

This is only Makayla's second year competing in athletics. It's not something she has trained for but it's something she enjoys and has a natural talent for.

Makayla participated at the Peak Downs trials, Central Highlands trials and school athletics carnival, placing in almost every event she entered.

At the recent Capricornia trials Makayla placed in discus, high jump and 100 metre sprints, making her eligible for this year's state championships.

Makayla has started regular training sessions and is excited to improve her skills and endurance for the state championships.

"I will try my best to break my PBs but would really like to win,” she said.

Team mate Peyton is also looking forward to the state championships, held in Cairns next month.

Peyton participated in trials at Middlemount, Peak Downs, Central Highland and Capricornia, placing in every event she entered and breaking records at the school and the Central Highland level.

"I'm very excited to be going again, this is my third year and I'll be competing in shot put,” she said. "I hope to get a new PB and place in the top 20.

"There are going to be lots of girls there that are really good and everyone will be trying their hardest.

"I feel proud to be representing Middlemount.

"I have lived here my whole life and there are a lot of people who support me and want me to do my best.”

Peyton is working hard for the state contest.

She and her mum, Kristy Jaszczyszyn, go down to the school oval three to four times a week, with the school PE teacher also helping out once a week with sprints and throws.

"Others should get involved because it's fun and you meet so many people.”