SOLUTIONS: David Nunn, managing director of High Risk Solutions.
Hard work and community the pillars of success

Timothy Cox
22nd Nov 2019 6:00 AM
ABOUT seven years ago, High Risk Solutions managing director David Nunn came to live in Central Queensland from Colombia.

It was a lifestyle choice for a man originally from Sydney who wanted to be with family, contribute to a community, and work hard.

That’s why High Risk Solutions, which does scaffolding and rigging work, gear hire, and shutdowns and maintenance, also sponsors the Nogoa Red Claws rugby team, and the Clermont Bears.

“I spent seven years in WA in the mining industry,” Mr Nunn said.

“But I didn’t like FIFO, so I did something about it. I like the idea of being able to live in a town and work as well.”

Mr Nunn grew up surrounded by the world of business, but he attributes his success in the Sunshine State to the guidance and encouragement of his peers.

“I had a lot of good mentors,” he said.

“People had faith in me and saw I was having a go. They wanted to help me.”

High Risk has a role models program for young people looking for work in the industry. It employs 80 Central Queensland locals.

“We take young kids and put them onto the residential side of things and train them so they can get work in small industry.

“If they progress they can get into something bigger. We’ve had a lot of different people come through the business.”

The family-owned company is multifaceted, flexible, and abides by its motto of ‘growing safely, not quickly’.

It recently won a safety award from the Gladstone Engineering Alliance and will soon have its ISO certification, which allows it to take on bigger jobs. It has a maintenance contract with the Kestrel coal mine in Emerald, and others in Gladstone.

“The best thing about our business is we can adapt to situations quickly,” Mr Nunn said. “We do mining and heavy industry, but residential stuff too.”

“Come and see us at our yard if you’re interested in getting into scaffolding and we’ll see what we can do. I can give you the information you need.

And people that want to talk business, let us quote a job. Give us a go. We’ll show you the value of your money.”

Find High Risk Solutions at 32/34 Cotton View Rd, Emerald, online at www.highrisksolutions.com.au or on Facebook, or give Mr Nunn a call on 0404 571 950 for anything scaffold-related.

