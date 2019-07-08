Hard work earns recognition

IN THE RUNNING: Bob Marshman Trainee of the Year CQ finalist Toby Greenbury and Vocational Student of the Year CQ finalist William De Vreede.

TWO Central Highlands students have been nominated as regional finalists for the Queensland Training Awards.

William De Vreede, nominated as a finalist for the Vocational Student of the Year, and Toby Greenbury nominated as a finalist for the Bob Marshman Trainee of the Year, are the two hard working individuals having their efforts recognised.

The pair join just two other finalists in their respective categories, as they wait until July 20 to compete for top spot in the Central Queensland region.

Mr Greenbury works the Central Highlands Regional Council, after completing a Certificate II in Horticulture at CQ University Australia.

"It was absolutely a surprise and felt fantastic yet humbling to be named as a finalist in such a prestigious event,” Mr Greenbury said.

"A lot of commitment and sacrifice went into this last year of my learning journey, and whilst being recognised is not something you expect, it is graciously received

For Greenbury, he is relishing the change in career he's worked toward.

"I have genuine passion for horticulture and the enjoyment I get out of learning more in that area makes coming to work each day a privilege.,” Mr Greenbury said.

"I previously worked in a job with very little job satisfaction and that affected other area of my life.

"When I saw the traineeship at council, I re-evaluated what was important in life and I decided to follow my passion for horticulture and pursue a career in the industry.

Mr De Vreede also works for the Central Highlands Regional Council following his completion of a Diploma of Procurement and Contracting with Major Training Services.

"Being new to the procurement industry, I had to learn a lot and put in extra time outside of work,” Mr De Vreede said.

"There were times where I doubted myself, but the more I learned the more confident I became.

"While being recognised for the awards is a good achievement, the idea of my day to day work being meaningful and making a difference to the community is the most gratifying.

De Vreede is thankful that he was able to sort out his own goals and ambitions.

"There was a time where I had no real direction as to where I was heading,” Mr De Vreede said.

"Over the past few years I have been given great opportunities, I found motivation and became goal-oriented and focused about where I want to be in the future.

" Last year, I set myself the goal to complete the Diploma of Procurement and Contracting. It feels good that I was able to achieve this goal and I plan to continue to study and learn.”