Hard work recognised

A HARD-working Year 12 student at Marist College Emerald has been presented with an Australian Defence Force Academy Education Award as recognition of outstanding achievement shown during his application to join the academy.

Cinaed Finall said it was a massive surprise to receive the award after many hours studying to get through the numerous interviews in the selection process.

"The selection process can be very competitive, a combination of two interviews and a selection board,” he said.

"I was confident throughout the process, though like many of the other candidates you always feel unsure until you're given the final word.”

Cinaed said he plans to continue in the Navy as a maritime warfare officer after studying at ADFA for a Bachelor of Arts in International Politics.

"I've always been interested in the Defence Force as it seemed like a job that differed from the norm and had the possibility to travel all over the world,” he said.

"My mother and father have always avidly supported me in my goals for the future especially in the selection process and I couldn't thank them enough.

"For people wishing to go through the process of recruitment I'd say that it's a brilliant experience, allowing you to open many pathways to a job you might never have thought of.”

The ADFA Education Award is presented to students who have excelled in academics, sporting achievement and leadership potential.

The presentation this year was made by Lieutenant David Stevenson, who flew up from Brisbane.