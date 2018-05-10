Hard work rewarded

SEAL OF APROVAL: Jonathan Wallen was among 20 young Queenslanders who received their Gold Award from Prince Edward last month.

A FORMER Emerald Christian College graduate has aimed high and reaped the rewards after receiving his Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award last month.

Jonathan Wallen was among 20 young Queenslanders who received their Gold Award from Prince Edward on April 16 in Brisbane.

"It felt rewarding to get acknowledged for the award and all the time-consuming things I had to do along the way,” Jonathan said.

"The highlight of this journey has been what I have had to do to obtain the award; I got to do a Cultural Exploration to Vanuatu and New Caledonia as part of my Adventurous Journey.

"The award has offered a lot of opportunities and I like to live my life taking all the opportunities that come my way, I hardly say no.

"It helped me understand what I am truly capable of.”

The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award is described as an exciting international youth development program. When completed, recipients receive an internationally recognised certificate and badge.

It has taken Jonathan four years to complete all three levels of the The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award and two levels of the Bridge Award.

He is currently studying a double degree in International Business and Government, and International Relations in Business at Griffith University in Brisbane.

He is one of six students at Emerald Christian College who have obtained their Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award in the past 18 months. Three quarters of students at the school participate in the award.