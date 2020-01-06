Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Administrators for national retailer Harris Scarfe say 21 stores across five states will close over the next four weeks.
Administrators for national retailer Harris Scarfe say 21 stores across five states will close over the next four weeks.
Business

Harris Scarfe confirms these six Qld stores will close

by AAP with Glen Norris, John Dagge
6th Jan 2020 3:40 PM | Updated: 4:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWENTY-one Harris Scarfe stores across five states will close over the next four weeks after the retailer was placed in receivership in December, with six of its eight Queensland stores facing the chop.

Stores in Cairns, Hervey Bay, Mackay, Morayfield, Rockhampton and Townsville are among the 21 across Australia slated to close.

The administrators say 44 stores will continue to trade with the group offered for sale.

Deloitte Restructuring Services partner Vaughan Strawbridge says the move to close stores was a difficult decision but necessary to position the Harris Scarfe business for a successful sale.

The retailer employs more than 1800 people across network of 66 stores, generating annual sales of $380 million.

QUT retail expert Dr Gary Mortimer last month said Harris Scarfe had been squeezed out by "cheap and cheerful" retail operators such as Big W, Target and Kmart which sold private label brands sourced from China and other low-cost manufacturing countries.

Harris Scarfe was placed into receivership in December. Picture: AAP Image/Kelly Barnes
Harris Scarfe was placed into receivership in December. Picture: AAP Image/Kelly Barnes

Harris Scarfe's only Queensland outlets to remain open will be Chermside and Carindale.

In 2016, the retailer renewed a push into the increasingly tough Queensland market and was upbeat about the future of the traditional department store.

The store, which placed itself in the middle of the market between Target and Myer, operated with separate departments for fashion, homewares, manchester

business closing down editors picks harris scarfe

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How sales have boomed for business in 'quiet' CQ town

        premium_icon How sales have boomed for business in 'quiet' CQ town

        News The 28-year-old business owner runs a small boutique fashion store

        Hundreds line streets for 19th annual parade

        Hundreds line streets for 19th annual parade

        News The festive Christmas Eve event has been deemed the best one yet.

        Two drivers return readings twice the legal limit

        premium_icon Two drivers return readings twice the legal limit

        News Central Queensland police are concerned with the number of drivers testing the...

        Police crack down on road safety

        premium_icon Police crack down on road safety

        News A number of drivers have been charged with traffic offences.