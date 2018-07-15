Menu
Login
A 22-year-old man died in a crash at Witta overnight which split a car in two.
A 22-year-old man died in a crash at Witta overnight which split a car in two. 7 News Sunshine Coast
News

'Harrowing' crash killed man, split car in two

Chloe Lyons
by
14th Jul 2018 3:39 PM | Updated: 15th Jul 2018 8:04 AM

A POLICE officer has described a crash that killed a 22-year-old Coast man and split a car in two as "harrowing".

The silver sedan crashed on Maleny-Kenilworth Rd about 8.40pm last night while travelling west-bound from Maleny.

The passenger died on scene and the driver - a 39-year-old Nambour man - was transported to hospital with minor injuries, but not admitted.

Speaking from the crash site, Senior Sergeant Mick Buckley said it was a "harrowing scene".

"(The driver) overtook a number of cars and then left the roadway and impacted a number of trees.

"The car's subsequently been split in two.

"It's not one we come across all that often."

crash fatal police queensland police service
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Fun day exposes kids to tennis

    Fun day exposes kids to tennis

    News Come along to the Emerald Tennis Fun Day next weekend.

    Fran Underhill: Local author is a force for positivity

    Fran Underhill: Local author is a force for positivity

    News Fran sends a message to children.

    No local blood service...

    No local blood service...

    News Emerald local raising awareness on the importance of donating blood.

    Council's liveable spaces project focuses on families

    Council's liveable spaces project focuses on families

    News Isaac budget brings lifestyle upgrades.

    Local Partners