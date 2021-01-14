Menu
Mackay Cricket fixtures have been called off for another weekend after wet weather forced Harrup Park to prioritise playing the U18 NQ Championships. Photo: Callum Dick
Cricket

Harrup Park makes call on local cricket, U18 rep carnival

callum dick
14th Jan 2021 11:30 AM
Local cricket fixtures will make way for the North Queensland Under-18 Cricket Championships at Harrup Park this weekend, with only two fields likely to be made available following prolonged wet weather.

Harrup Park sports and facilities manager Blake Cooper said the tough call to prioritise the rep cricket was made with people travelling in from out of town in mind.

Cooper said due to the significant amount of rain over the past week it was likely only HP 1 and HP 3 fields would be fit for play come the weekend.

“Unfortunately we’ve had to prioritise the rep cricket because of people coming in from outside the region,” he said.

“Unfortunately we’ll only get a couple of fields up (and running) so we’ve allocated those to the rep cricket so their carnival can go ahead.”

Teams from Cairns Far North, Townsville and Central Queensland will converge on Mackay this weekend for the two-day U18 championships.

The carnival acts as a key selection stage for the U19 North Queensland team.

Cooper said Harrup Park had contingencies should HP3 not be ready in time – though he expects it will be.

“We’re hoping to get the two fields up by Saturday but the back-up play, in the event that two fields aren’t ready, is we’ll drop back to T20s on the main oval to get them through a day’s play,” he said.

“We’re going to play it by ear and probably confirm a fixture (on Friday) based on how the fields are tracking.”

Cooper said it was disappointing but not unexpected that a return to local cricket had again been delayed due to wet weather.

“It’s traditionally the wettest part of the year so I guess losing cricket at this time of year comes as no surprise,” he said.

