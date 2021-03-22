Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Prince Harry has written a touching foreword to a children’s book about grief. Picture: Screengrab
Prince Harry has written a touching foreword to a children’s book about grief. Picture: Screengrab
Celebrity

Harry’s heartbreaking new statement

by Paula Froelich,Page Six
22nd Mar 2021 2:12 PM

Prince Harry has written a heartfelt and insightful foreword to a book aimed at children who lost a parent during the COVID-19 pandemic - saying the tragic death of his mother Princess Diana in 1997 "left a huge hole inside of him".

The book, Hospital By The Hill, by Chris Connaughton and illustrated by Fay Troote, is the story of a child whose mother had worked at a hospital during the pandemic and died.

Prince Harry has written of feeling ‘a huge hole’ after his mother died. Picture: Screengrab
Prince Harry has written of feeling ‘a huge hole’ after his mother died. Picture: Screengrab

RELATED: $57 million Harry shouldn't have taken

In the foreword, obtained by People, Harry, who lost his mother at age 12, writes:

"When I was a young boy I lost my mum. At the time I didn't want to believe it or accept it, and it left a huge hole inside of me. I know how you feel, and I want to assure you that over time that hole will be filled with so much love and support. We all cope with loss in a different way, but when a parent goes to heaven, I was told their spirit, their love and the memories of them do not. They are always with you and you can hold onto them forever. I find this to be true."

Diana Princess Of Wales, Harry and William. Picture: Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty

RELATED: Harry move that upset William the most

Harry adds: "Now, I never met them, but I know this person was special to you, and they were someone incredibly kind, caring and loving because of where they chose to work. Helping others is one of the most important jobs anyone can ever do.

"You may feel alone, you may feel sad, you may feel angry, you may feel bad. This feeling will pass. And I will make a promise to you - you will feel better and stronger once you are ready to talk about how it makes you feel.

"I hope this book helps remind you of just how special your parent or loved one was. And how special you are too."

The book is being given out for free to children in England who have lost a loved one during the pandemic.

 

This story originally appeared on Page Six and is republished here with permission

Originally published as Harry's heartbreaking new statement

celebrity harry and meghan megxit prince harry

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LIST: Mackay Isaac Whitsunday road closures, hazards

        LIST: Mackay Isaac Whitsunday road closures, hazards

        Motoring Wet weather and roads don’t always mix well – Here’s what you need to know about the latest road closures and hazards.

        FULL LIST: Emerald Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Emerald Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Emerald Magistrates Court on Monday.

        Two in ICU as COVID-19 shots start at GPs

        Premium Content Two in ICU as COVID-19 shots start at GPs

        Health Two in Qld ICUs with COVID-19 as Australia begins Phase 1B rollout

        Mastermyne scores $60m mine contract extension

        Premium Content Mastermyne scores $60m mine contract extension

        Business The company currently employs 178 full-time workers under the contract, with...