Have a blast at Party in the Park

READY FOR FUN: Emerald Community Kindergarten are holding their annual Open Day and Party in the Park next weekend. Aden Stokes

NEXT weekend is your chance to come along, have some fun and see what the Emerald Community Kindergarten has to offer.

Emerald Community Kindergarten will hold its annual Open Day and Party in the Park next Saturday, July 28.

The Party in the Park will be held in Lions Park from 9am until 12.30pm.

Emerald Community Kindergarten director Kay Harling said families would have the opportunity to walk through from Lions Park into the kindergarten and have a look around at what the service had to offer.

"I am looking forward to meeting new families and some of our returning families to see the changes that have been made in the last few years to our service,” Ms Harling said.

"Going to kindergarten is an important step for your child.

"It will help them learn skills that they will build on throughout their life.

"Our kindergarten believes in providing an amazing learning environment both inside and outside.

"We cater for all children to attend our service and we welcome our rural and remote families.

"We want to show the community our beautiful kindergarten and what we do here,” Ms Harling said.

"So come along and have a good look around, have a play and see what you think.”

The Party in the Park will include a sausage sizzle, horse cart rides around the block, pony rides, tea and coffee and cake stalls, an old fashioned lolly stand, pick a bottle stall, multi draw raffle stall, cent sale, balloons, face painting, entertainment and dance performances and so much more.

It is a free event and a great way to spend your Saturday morning with your kids.

Mark it in your calender and bring the kids along to the park for a fun morning full of activities, smiles and laughter.

Party in the Park

Where: Lions Park, Emerald.

When: Party in the Park will begin at 9am and run until 12.30pm on Saturday, July 28.

Cost: This is a free event the whole family can enjoy.