Dr Farvardin Daliri’s giant kookaburra will be visiting the Fraser Coast in late July. Photo: Stuart Fast
Offbeat

‘Have a laugh’: Giant sensation bound for Fraser Coast

Stuart Fast
13th Jul 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 5:56 AM
FRASER COAST residents will be laughing with delight when a big viral hit comes to visit.

A giant laughing kookaburra, built by Farvardin Daliri, will visit the Coast for three days as it makes its way up to Townsville.

The big bird will visit Tiaro on July 28, Maryborough on July 29 and Hervey Bay on July 30.

Dr Daliri built the monster kookaburra in the backyard of a Brisbane property to stay busy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He constructed the metal bird for the Townsville Cultural Festival.

"I chose the kookaburra because they make everybody laugh, particularly during these times when we're confined to our own spaces," Dr Daliri said.

"We just want to bring everyone together to have a laugh. It's a unique animal, we're the only place in the world with a laughing bird."

dr farvardin daliri fraser coast giant kookaburra hervey bay maryborough tiaro
